Coronavirus will change Pittsburgh, but how? Here are 26 local leaders' predictions for what's to come.

Artists become more critical and digital, still underpaid

Jasiri X, founder and CEO, 1Hood Media

When you look at the things that have been most hopeful and inspiring, it’s been musicians, artists and DJs. Oftentimes the arts is the last area people think about and want to support. But there’s people singing on their balconies. What would you be doing if there was no art, if there was no music, nobody writing shows? What would you be doing?

The crisis also shows how vulnerable the artist community is. Artists get so little through the streaming services, so if you’re an artist that doesn’t have top 10 songs, you’re more than likely doing events locally or going to different colleges or whatever. Now that income is gone.

As artists, we have to be more engaged with technology, and we have to be nimble about engaging in other venues and other income streams. If there’s a way to make online content compelling enough, why stop it? If you can set up your mic and your guitar in your living room and you can create something engaging enough for folks to support, wouldn’t you rather do that than all the work it takes to rent out a hall, etc.?

But people tend to continue to do what they’ve always done, and my fear coming out of this is that the majority of the money spent will be upholding these institutions that are basically old and white, for lack of a better description, and a lot of the smaller Black and brown-led institutions will kind of be moved to the side.