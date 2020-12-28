2020: The year in photos

A global pandemic shut down many aspects of our lives. Demonstrations calling for racial justice filled our streets. A contentious election consumed our attention. This past year has proven to be a nearly nonstop drumbeat of news.



Throughout 2020, PublicSource’s visual team and local freelancers have documented this historic year from our corner of the world in Pittsburgh. While big — often breaking — news stories have dominated much of this year, we’ve also directed our cameras toward critical and often overlooked issues such as environmental health, tenants’ rights and the accessibility of our city for people with disabilities.



Below are several of our favorite photos from 2020.